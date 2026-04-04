Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn Injury: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:47pm

Winn (hip) is absent from the lineup for Saturday's game in Detroit.

He had to depart Friday's contest due to left hip tightness, an issue that has lingered since Tuesday. Winn could be ready to return to action Sunday, but it will be Thomas Saggese filling in at shortstop and batting sixth Saturday.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
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