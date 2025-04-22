Masyn Winn News: Back from injured list

The Cardinals reinstated Winn (back) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old landed on the shelf April 12 due to back spasms, but he's ready to rejoin the Cardinals after a minimum-length stay on the injured list. Winn had a slow start to the campaign with a .603 OPS through 13 contests, though he found his power stroke during a three-game rehab assignment with two homers.