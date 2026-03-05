Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn News: Back in action at designated hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Winn (arm) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Pirates.

Winn has been held out of action for the past few days after feeling some arm soreness as a result of a heavy workload on the backfields this past weekend. He'll be eased into things at DH on Thursday before working his way back in at shortstop.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
28 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
42 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
76 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: xHR Laggards
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: xHR Laggards
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
83 days ago