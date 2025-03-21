Masyn Winn News: Back in action Friday

Winn (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff in Friday's split-squad game against the Astros, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Winn has been sidelined the past few days due to wrist soreness, but he'll return to the lineup Friday on his 23rd birthday. He has a .098/.156/.098 slash line through 45 plate appearances in spring training but is expected to begin the campaign as St. Louis' leadoff man after posting a .730 OPS as a rookie last year.