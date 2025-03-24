Masyn Winn News: Could bat ninth on Opening Day
Winn might bat ninth for the Cardinals on Opening Day versus Twins right-hander Pablo Lopez, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Winn didn't hit anywhere other than leadoff during Grapefruit League games, but he is in the No. 9 spot for Monday's exhibition contest versus Triple-A Memphis in what "sure looks like an Opening Day lineup," per Goold. The young shortstop went just 4-for-50 in Grapefruit League play and could begin the season at the bottom of the batting order, at least against righties. Lars Nootbaar is in the leadoff spot for Monday's exhibition.
