Masyn Winn News: Heating up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Winn has notched four straight multi-hit games after going hitless in his first five contests of the season.

Winn is still looking for his first extra-base hit of the season, but he's gone 8-for-15 with five runs scored across his last four tilts. The 23-year-old has remained at the bottom of the Cardinals' batting order, which hurts his counting stats outlooks, but he could inch his way back up the batting order if he stays hot.

