Masyn Winn News: Hitting cleanup Opening Day

Winn is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup in Thursday's opener versus the Rays.

Winn is an atypical cleanup hitter -- this will be just his fourth career start in the slot -- but the rebuilding Cardinals don't have many middle-of-the-order options. It's a boost for Winn's RBI outlook, as he should have chances to drive in runs with JJ Wetherholt, Ivan Herrera and Alec Burleson batting ahead of him.