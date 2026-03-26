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Masyn Winn News: Hitting cleanup Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Winn is starting at shortstop and batting cleanup in Thursday's opener versus the Rays.

Winn is an atypical cleanup hitter -- this will be just his fourth career start in the slot -- but the rebuilding Cardinals don't have many middle-of-the-order options. It's a boost for Winn's RBI outlook, as he should have chances to drive in runs with JJ Wetherholt, Ivan Herrera and Alec Burleson batting ahead of him.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
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