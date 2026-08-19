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Masyn Winn News: Huge day in win over Cincy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Winn went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

It's the 24-year-old shortstop's first career game with three extra-base hits, and the eight total bases tied his career high. Winn's long ball also snapped a 41-game power drought, but his bat's been showing faint signs of coming around since the All-Star break -- over his last 24 contests, he's produced a .267/.333/.384 slash line with seven doubles, two steals, nine runs and nine RBI.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
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