Masyn Winn News: Picks up steal Friday
Winn went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Winn has swiped a bag in each of his last two games after going 18 contests without attempting a steal. The shortstop has warmed up with the bat with a trio of multi-hit efforts across his last six games, going 8-for-25 (.320) in that span. On the season, he's been just fine without standing out, slashing .258/.319/.380 with seven home runs, six steals, 32 RBI, 56 runs scored and 19 doubles over 86 games.
