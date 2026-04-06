Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn News: Playing Monday after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Winn (hip) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth against the Nationals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Winn was initially slated to miss a third consecutive game, but he has made enough progress in his recovery from a left hip injury to be back in action for Monday's contest. With Winn back in the Cardinals' lineup, Thomas Saggese will shift from shortstop to left field while Jose Fermin moves to the bench.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
20 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago