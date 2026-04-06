Masyn Winn News: Playing Monday after all

Winn (hip) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth against the Nationals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Winn was initially slated to miss a third consecutive game, but he has made enough progress in his recovery from a left hip injury to be back in action for Monday's contest. With Winn back in the Cardinals' lineup, Thomas Saggese will shift from shortstop to left field while Jose Fermin moves to the bench.