Masyn Winn News: Receiving breather for day game
Winn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
With Winn having recently recovered from left shin bruise that kept him out of the lineup for two contests, he'll get a breather Wednesday as the Cardinals wrap up their series in Miami with a day game after a night game. Thomas Saggese will fill in for Winn at shortstop and will bat seventh.
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