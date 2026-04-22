Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn News: Receiving breather for day game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Winn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

With Winn having recently recovered from left shin bruise that kept him out of the lineup for two contests, he'll get a breather Wednesday as the Cardinals wrap up their series in Miami with a day game after a night game. Thomas Saggese will fill in for Winn at shortstop and will bat seventh.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago