Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn News: Regular treatment for back issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Winn "continues to undergo preventative care" for a lower-back issue, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn spent some time on the injured list last season with back spasms, and he's also missed time this year with hip and shin issues. The shortstop isn't currently hurt, but the Cardinals "are seeking ways for him to reduce mileage," which could mean more days off like he had Wednesday in Miami. Winn got off to a slow start offensively this season but has been superb lately, slashing .387/.429/.645 during an eight-game hitting streak.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago