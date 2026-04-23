Masyn Winn News: Regular treatment for back issues

Winn "continues to undergo preventative care" for a lower-back issue, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn spent some time on the injured list last season with back spasms, and he's also missed time this year with hip and shin issues. The shortstop isn't currently hurt, but the Cardinals "are seeking ways for him to reduce mileage," which could mean more days off like he had Wednesday in Miami. Winn got off to a slow start offensively this season but has been superb lately, slashing .387/.429/.645 during an eight-game hitting streak.