Masyn Winn News: Returns after one-game absence
Winn (knee) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Pirates.
Winn had to sit out Tuesday's contest with a left knee injury, but an MRI came back negative and he's feeling well enough to give it a go in the second game of the series. The Gold Glove shortstop enters play Tuesday having slashed just .230/.298/.297 across his last 20 tilts.
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