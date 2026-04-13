Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn News: Returns to St. Louis lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:41pm

Winn (shin) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Monday's game versus the Guardians.

Winn missed each of the previous two contests with a bruised shin, but he's made enough improvement to step back into the lineup for Monday's series opener. The slick-fielding shortstop has yet to get on track offensively this season, having registered a .154/.298/.205 batting line with no home runs, two steals and a 6:8 BB:K.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
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