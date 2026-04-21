Masyn Winn News: Stays hot in loss to Marlins
Winn went 2-for-3 with a triple, a sacrifice fly and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Marlins.
After homering and driving in a total of seven runs in the weekend series in Houston, Winn stayed hot at the plate in Monday's series opener in Miami. The 24-year-old entered the Astros series having slashed just .188/.339/.250 with one RBI in his first 14 contests of the season, but Winn has suddenly found his rhythm at the dish.
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