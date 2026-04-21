Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn News: Stays hot in loss to Marlins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 10:09am

Winn went 2-for-3 with a triple, a sacrifice fly and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

After homering and driving in a total of seven runs in the weekend series in Houston, Winn stayed hot at the plate in Monday's series opener in Miami. The 24-year-old entered the Astros series having slashed just .188/.339/.250 with one RBI in his first 14 contests of the season, but Winn has suddenly found his rhythm at the dish.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Masyn Winn See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago