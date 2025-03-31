Masyn Winn News: Still batting ninth against lefty

Winn is hitting ninth again for the Cardinals on Monday versus Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson.

Winn was in the nine spot for all three games against the Twins' righties in the opening series, and he will remain there Monday even as the Halos send a southpaw to the hill. The shortstop was just 4-for-50 at the plate during spring training and is still looking for his first hit of the regular season. The left-handed hitting Lars Nootbaar is again occupying the leadoff spot Monday.