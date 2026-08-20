Masyn Winn headshot

Masyn Winn News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 9:19am

Winn is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Cincinnati.

Winn has started each of the previous 13 contests, so he will get some rest during Thursday's matinee. JJ Wetherholt will shift over to shortstop, and Bryan Torres will grab a start at second base for the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
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