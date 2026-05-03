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Masyn Winn News: Two more hits Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Winn went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Winn had a solid series at the plate against Los Angeles, going 5-for-11 with a double. He's now posted multiple hits in eight of his last 13 games and is 19-for-52 (.365) during that span with three doubles, a triple, eight RBI, six runs scored, two stolen bases and a 2:11 BB:K. Winn now has his average up to .273 with a .726 OPS across 125 trips to the plate this season.

Masyn Winn
St. Louis Cardinals
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