Matt Allan News: Velocity back after arm surgeries

Allan touched 99 mph with his fastball on a back field during spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old right-hander was once one of the top pitching prospects in the Mets' system after begin selected in the third round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, but Allan hasn't pitched in a professional game since 2019 due to multiple arm surgeries. He came into camp healthy though, and the fact that he's still able to generate elite velocity after such a long layoff is an incredibly encouraging sign. The Mets will treat him very carefully in his first season back, but if Allan can stay on the mound, he could rebuild his prospect status.