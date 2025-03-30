Fantasy Baseball
Matt Bowman headshot

Matt Bowman News: Added to big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

The Orioles selected Bowman's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Bowman will likely work in middle relief, filling the spot in the bullpen vacated by Albert Suarez (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 33-year-old Bowman made 25 appearances at the big-league level in 2024 across stops with the Twins, Diamondbacks, Mariners and Orioles, submitting a 4.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB in 30.2 innings.

Matt Bowman
Baltimore Orioles
