Matt Bowman headshot

Matt Bowman News: Contract selected Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Bowman had his contract selected by the Orioles on Sunday.

Bowman will make the Opening Day roster after signing a minor-league contract with Baltimore in December. The right-hander has appeared in eight games this spring, including one start, surrendering six runs (five earned) on 12 hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters over 8.2 innings. Bowman will now likely operate as a middle-relief option out of the Orioles' bullpen to open the year.

