Matt Bowman News: Latches on with Jays

Bowman signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Bowman owns a 1.69 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 21.1 innings at Triple-A this season, but he was let go by the Twins on Wednesday after exercising an opt-out clause in his contract. The 35-year-old's impressive performance could lead to a return to the big leagues more easily now that he's with the Blue Jays, who currently have 10 pitchers on the injured list.