Matt Bowman News: Opts out of deal with Minnesota
Bowman exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league deal with the Twins on Sunday and elected to become a free agent, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Bowman had been scheduled to pitch for the Twins in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, but he'll instead hit the open market in search of a spot with an organization who can present him with a clearer path to the big leagues. The veteran right-hander shouldn't have much trouble finding a suitor after an excellent spring between his stops with the Twins and Team Israel. In addition to allowing just one unearned run over 5.1 innings in the Grapefruit League, Bowman tossed three scoreless frames over two World Baseball Classic appearances.
Matt Bowman
Free Agent
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