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Matt Bowman News: Released by Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 8:06am

The Twins released Bowman on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Bowman exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract after posting a 1.69 ERA and 25:6 K:BB in 21.1 innings at Triple-A St. Paul. The 34-year-old sinkerballer should latch on with a new organization in short order.

Matt Bowman
 Free Agent
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