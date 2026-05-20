Matt Bowman News: Released by Twins
The Twins released Bowman on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Bowman exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract after posting a 1.69 ERA and 25:6 K:BB in 21.1 innings at Triple-A St. Paul. The 34-year-old sinkerballer should latch on with a new organization in short order.
Matt Bowman
Free Agent
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