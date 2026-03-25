Matt Bowman News: Sticking in Twins organization

Bowman agreed Wednesday with the Twins on a minor-league contract, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

After failing to secure a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen, Bowman exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league deal over the weekend. The 34-year-old righty apparently wasn't able to find a more favorable opportunity elsewhere, so he'll return to the Twins organization and serve as relief depth at Triple-A St. Paul. Bowman owns a 4.38 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 240.2 innings career innings in the big leagues across parts of seven seasons.