Matt Brash Injury: Aiming for April debut

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Monday that Brash (elbow) should be ready for the start of spring training and a season debut in the third week of April is the best-case scenario for the reliever, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

While everything with Brash's recovery from last May's internal brace procedure has come along swimmingly, Dipoto acknowledged the uncertainty with how the righty will respond to throwing in Cactus League games. Brash will begin the season on the injured list either way, but the hope is that the stint will be a short one. The 26-year-old boasts a career 31.9 percent strikeout rate and will be in line for high-leverage relief work once he's ready.