Matt Brash Injury: Cactus League debut imminent
Brash (mouth) could make his Cactus League debut as soon as Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Brash is behind schedule following a tooth extraction, but he's spring training debut is imminent. Barring something unexpected, the reliever should be fine for Opening Day. Brash is projected to serve as a setup man ahead of closer Andres Munoz this season.
