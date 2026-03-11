Matt Brash headshot

Matt Brash Injury: Cactus League debut imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Brash (mouth) could make his Cactus League debut as soon as Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Brash is behind schedule following a tooth extraction, but he's spring training debut is imminent. Barring something unexpected, the reliever should be fine for Opening Day. Brash is projected to serve as a setup man ahead of closer Andres Munoz this season.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
