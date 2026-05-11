Matt Brash Injury: Cleared for bullpen session
Brash (lat) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
It will be the first time he's thrown from the bump since he landed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of May with right lat inflammation. Brash is eligible for activation from the IL on Friday and has a chance to return on that date, though the Mariners might want to have him make a rehab appearance or two first.
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