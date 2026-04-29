Matt Brash headshot

Matt Brash Injury: Dealing with side discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Brash was taken out of Wednesday's game against the Twins due to side discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Brash threw just two pitches in the eighth inning during his appearances Wednesday before leaving the game alongside a trainer. It doesn't seem like the 27-year-old righty is dealing with anything serious, and he'll have a day off Thursday to recover before the Mariners begin their next series against the Royals on Friday.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Brash See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Brash See More
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago