Matt Brash Injury: Dealing with side discomfort

Brash was taken out of Wednesday's game against the Twins due to side discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Brash threw just two pitches in the eighth inning during his appearances Wednesday before leaving the game alongside a trainer. It doesn't seem like the 27-year-old righty is dealing with anything serious, and he'll have a day off Thursday to recover before the Mariners begin their next series against the Royals on Friday.