Matt Brash Injury: Exits appearance with injury

Brash was removed from an appearance Wednesday against the Twins in the eighth inning with an undisclosed injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Brash threw only two pitches, the second of which that was a changeup that was spiked into the dirt. After a conversation with the Mariners trainer and manager Dan Wilson, Brash walked off the field. Seattle should have more on his status soon. Brash entered action Wednesday having allowed only one unearned run with an 8:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings this season.