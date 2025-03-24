Matt Brash Injury: Fares well in Cactus League outing

Brash (elbow) struck out two batters and walked one in two-thirds of an inning during Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

Brash appeared to be amped up in what was his first live action since undergoing an internal brace procedure last May. He fired his first pitch at 98 mph and struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches. Brash then struck out the next batter he faced and walked the third, resulting in his removal after 12 pitches. According to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Times Sports, the next step for Brash will be to make sure he emerges from Monday's outing without any issues. If all goes as planned over the next day or so, he'll likely be scheduled for throwing on the back fields later in the week, followed by a rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma.