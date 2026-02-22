Matt Brash Injury: Issues following tooth removal
Brash had a tooth removed last week and there have been some issues since then, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
After spending a few days at home recovering from the procedure, Brash checked back in with the training staff Saturday and "looked to be very uncomfortable," per Divish. It doesn't sound like anything that could affect Brash's Opening Day availability, but his spring debut will be on hold until he's feeling better.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Brash See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings4 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions26 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker75 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest143 days ago
-
MLB Picks
2025 MLB Playoff Odds, Picks and World Series Best Bets146 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Brash See More