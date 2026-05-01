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Matt Brash Injury: Lands on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Mariners placed Brash on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, due to right lat inflammation.

Brash sustained the injury during Wednesday's outing against the Twins, when he tweaked his lat after tossing two pitches in the eighth inning. While the MRI didn't reveal any structural damage, the injury is significant enough for him to warrant a stint on the IL. A minimum stay on the IL would mean a mid-May return for Brash, but some lat injuries take longer to heal from, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander shelved until the end of the month or early June. Left-hander Josh Simpson was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
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