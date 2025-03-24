Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Brash headshot

Matt Brash Injury: Poised for Cactus League debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Brash (elbow) will make his Cactus League debut Monday against the Padres, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

It will be the first game appearance for Brash since last May's internal brace procedure. The hard-throwing reliever remains on track to make his season debut for the Mariners around May 1. As long as his pre-surgery stuff is intact, Brash should fill a high-leverage role in Seattle's bullpen.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now