Matt Brash headshot

Matt Brash Injury: Ready for rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Brash (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Brash resumed throwing off the mound earlier this week and is now ready to test things out in a game setting. The setup reliever has been out for all of May with right lat inflammation but appears close to a return if he can avoid a setback.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Brash See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Brash See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
16 days ago