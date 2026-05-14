Matt Brash Injury: Ready for rehab games
Brash (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Brash resumed throwing off the mound earlier this week and is now ready to test things out in a game setting. The setup reliever has been out for all of May with right lat inflammation but appears close to a return if he can avoid a setback.
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