Matt Brash Injury: Rehab assignment delayed by weather

Brash (elbow) threw a bullpen session prior to Friday's series opener against the Giants, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Brash is progressing as planned in his recovery from 2024 Tommy John surgery, although the next step in his throwing program has hit a brief delay. The right-hander appears to be ready to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment, but Daniel Kramer of MLB.com notes Brash has remained with the Mariners in San Francisco instead of joining Triple-A Tacoma due to frigid temperatures in the forecast in Reno, where Tacoma has a three-game weekend set. The hard-throwing Brash should be able to get in his first rehab action at some point next week, and he remains on track to help Seattle's bullpen in late April or early May.