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Matt Brash Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Brash (lat) began playing catch Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's the first time Brash has done any kind of throwing since he landed on the injured list Friday with right lat inflammation. A clearer timeline for his return may begin to take shape once he progresses to throwing off a mound.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
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