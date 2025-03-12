Matt Brash Injury: Slated for live batting practice
Brash (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It will be the reliever's first time facing hitters since he underwent an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last May. The Mariners have said Brash could make his season debut by the third week of April in a best-case scenario, but closer to the beginning of May is probably a more realistic target.
