Matt Brash Injury: Throwing bullpen Saturday
Brash (lat) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Saturday will mark Brash's first time throwing off a mound since he landed on the injured list June 10 with a right lat strain. The Mariners still haven't set a timetable for the right-hander's return, though there is optimism within the organization that he'll rejoin the bullpen sometime in early September. A more definitive timeline will likely emerge after he gets through a few mound sessions.
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