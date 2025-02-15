Fantasy Baseball
Matt Brash headshot

Matt Brash Injury: Throwing bullpen Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Brash (elbow) will throw a light bullpen session Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Saturday will mark the first time Brash has thrown off a mound since undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in early May. He's not expected to be ready for regular-season action until mid-April at the earliest, but a return to mound work is still an encouraging sign.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
