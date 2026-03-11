Matt Brash News: Cleared for spring debut

Brash (mouth) is listed among the Mariners' available relievers for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Brash will be making his first appearance of the spring after he had been delayed in his throwing progression during camp due to a tooth extraction he had a couple of weeks ago. Since Brash primarily functioned as a one-inning reliever for Seattle last season, he shouldn't require more than a handful of appearances in Cactus League games or on the back fields of Mariners camp over the next two weeks to ensure he'll be available for Opening Day.