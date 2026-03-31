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Matt Brash News: Earns win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Brash (1-0) earned the win Monday over the Yankees, allowing one hit while logging a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

Brash kept the Yankees off the board in the top of the ninth inning, working around a Giancarlo Stanton one-out double, before the Mariners delivered a walk-off win in the bottom half of the frame. Brash has held opponents scoreless through his first two appearances (two innings) this season, allowing two hits and no walks. The right-hander is a key high-leverage option for Seattle ahead of closer Andres Munoz. Brash posted a 2.47 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB in 47.1 regular-season innings last year. He totaled four saves and 21 holds.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
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