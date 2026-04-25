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Matt Brash News: Extends scoreless run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Brash delivered a perfect seventh inning in Friday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Brash has now held opponents without an earned run through his first 11 appearances (9.1 innings) this season, allowing just three hits and two walks. While his strikeout numbers are down (he has just five punchouts and one in his last 5.1 frames), Brash has proven to be a trusted late-inning option ahead of Andres Munoz in the Mariners' pen. Brash's four holds are tied with Gabe Speier for the team lead.

Matt Brash
Seattle Mariners
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