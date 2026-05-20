Matt Brash News: Rejoins Seattle bullpen

The Mariners reinstated Brash (lat) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Seattle optioned left-hander Robinson Ortiz to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the active roster and in the bullpen for Brash, who had been shelved since May 1 due to right lat inflammation. He was cleared to rejoin the Mariners after a pair of rehab appearances with Tacoma, during which he posted a 4:2 K:BB while not allowing a hit over 1.2 innings.