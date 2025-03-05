Matt Canterino Injury: Out with shoulder strain

Canterino is out indefinitely after suffering a right shoulder injury which an MRI showed to be a strain, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Canterino hasn't pitched in any of the previous two seasons, as he was sidelined for all of 2023 following Tommy John surgery and then suffered a rotator cuff strain last spring. The Twins had planned to move him to the bullpen to reduce the workload on his arm and shoulder, but it sounds like this could be another significant setback.