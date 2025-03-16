Matt Canterino Injury: Undergoes season-ending surgery

The Twins announced Sunday that Canterino underwent season-ending surgery to tighten the ligaments in his shoulder, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Canterino missed the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a rotator cuff strain, and he'll be sidelined for a third straight campaign due to the shoulder surgery. He had a 1.83 ERA across 34.1 innings at the Double-A level in 2022, but injuries have derailed his path to the majors.