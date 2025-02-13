Matt Canterino News: Healthy at start of spring training

Canterino hit 95 mph in his first live bullpen session of camp and looks healthy as spring training begins, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Canterino missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He returned for spring training but suffered a rotator cuff strain in mid-March and missed the rest of the season. He'll move to the bullpen as the Twins try to reduce the workload on his arm and shoulder. The 2019 second-round draft pick was a rising pitching prospect when last on the mound in 2022 when he posted a 1.83 ERA with a 13.2 K/9 in 34.1 innings at Double-A. He has some upside as a reliever as a result -- if he can stay healthy.