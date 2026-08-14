Matt Chapman headshot

Matt Chapman Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Giants transferred Chapman (abdomen) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Turner Hill. Chapman underwent season-ending hernia surgery earlier this week but should be ready to go for the start of spring training.

Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants
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