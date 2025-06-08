Menu
Matt Chapman Injury: X-rays negative on hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 10:32pm

Chapman (hand) underwent X-rays on his right hand, which came back negative, following Sunday's 4-3 win over Atlanta, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman was hit by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and he was subsequently picked off at first base, jamming his right hand in the process. The third baseman remained in the game as San Francisco closed it out in the top of the ninth, and he appears to have avoided a significant injury after receiving his X-ray results. Chapman can be considered day-to-day with the Giants off Monday ahead of a three-game set in Colorado beginning Tuesday.

Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants
