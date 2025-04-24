Matt Chapman News: Belts two-run homer vs. Milwaukee

Chapman went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Brewers.

Chapman reduced the Giants' deficit to one run in the fifth inning, when he took Abner Uribe deep to center field for a two-run homer. It was Chapman's fifth home run of the season, three of which have come over his last eight games. Over that span, he has gone 6-for-25 with eight walks, one stolen base, four runs scored and seven RBI.